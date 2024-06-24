Antonov: the strike on Sevastopol indicates the death of the pseudo-humane US policy

Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov statedthat the strike of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) on Sevastopol indicates the death of the pseudo-humane US foreign policy, since it was carried out using American weapons and with the permission of the authorities.

He pointed to the supply of ammunition for the Ukrainian military, and also announced the participation of foreign specialists in preparing strikes on Russian territory using Western weapons.

“All this indicates the death of America’s pseudo-humane foreign policy in the bloody swamp of the Ukrainian crisis. It becomes almost impossible for Russophobes to justify their direct involvement in the conflict in the post-Soviet space,” Antonov emphasized.

He expressed condolences to the victims of the missile attack on Sevastopol and concluded that the Ukrainian Armed Forces will receive a tough response at the front and beyond.

On June 23, the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched five ATACMS missiles with cluster warheads at Sevastopol. During the attack from Ukraine, more than 120 people were injured; later the city governor, Mikhail Razvozhaev, said that the number of wounded had risen to 151 people. Five could not be saved.