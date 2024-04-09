Antonov: The West is delaying the investigation of the terrorist attacks on Nord Stream in every possible way

The investigation into the terrorist attacks on Nord Stream is being delayed in every possible way by the West, said Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov. Writes about this RIA News.

As the diplomat noted, Washington’s threats may also indicate “much more reckless calculations.”

He cited the example of when, after repeated promises to put an end to Nord Streams, underwater pipelines were blown up in a terrorist attack.

“Moreover, his investigation is being delayed in every possible way by Western capitals. Apparently, there is something to hide,” the ambassador said.

Earlier, Antonov said that the explosion at Nord Stream was aimed at breaking energy ties between Russia and the European Union (EU). He noted that the “attack on infrastructure” is an extremely dangerous precedent.