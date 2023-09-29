Italy indirectly became a participant in the Ukrainian conflict, but the point of no return in relations with Russia has not yet been passed. He stated this in an interview on September 29 “RIA News” Russian Ambassador in Rome Alexey Paramonov.

“Russia’s relations with Italy, in my opinion, are now experiencing a dramatic moment. We see how for a year and a half, under the influence of bloc affiliation, external pressure and emotions, Italy has been unilaterally torn away from Russia,” he said.

According to Paramonov, the Italian authorities began to carry out all sorts of actions against the Russian side, including the supply of weapons and intelligence data to Kyiv, the dissemination of anti-Russian propaganda and more.

“Alas, like the rest of NATO countries, the Italian Republic indirectly became a participant in the Ukrainian conflict on the side [президента Украины Владимира] Vladimir Zelensky,” the diplomat emphasized.

However, as the Russian ambassador noted, diplomatic relations are maintained between Rome and Moscow, allowing the Russian position on important issues to be conveyed to the Italian leadership. Through special channels, information, official messages are transmitted, and the interests of legal entities and individuals are protected. All this allows us to maintain “at least minimal interstate communication” and prevent “dangerous misunderstandings,” he added.

In Rome, including at the highest level among senior officials, they say that communications with Russia are no less important than before, Paramonov said.

“We must admit that the damage to bilateral relations has been enormous, but the point of no return has probably not yet been passed. But balancing unsteadily on its edge is hardly a good, balanced decision,” Paramonov concluded.

Earlier, on September 14, it was reported that Italy announced the desire of some local companies to return to the Russian Federation. The President of the Association of Italian Entrepreneurs in the Russian Federation, Vittorio Torrembini, told Izvestia about this.

On August 21, Italian General Marco Bertolini said that from a military point of view, a Ukrainian victory in the conflict is unthinkable. In his opinion, the Ukrainian conflict should have been stopped long ago.

Earlier, on May 20, it was reported about another military assistance from Italy to the Ukrainian side. Also on April 26, Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani announced that the Italian side would provide assistance to Ukraine in the amount of €1.5 billion. Rome wants to play a leading role in the reconstruction of the country. Tajani named infrastructure and finance as the main areas to which the republic allocates funds.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.