France is interested in prolonging the conflict in Ukraine, and therefore it is difficult to imagine that Paris can act as a mediator in resolving the crisis. This opinion was expressed in an interview with Izvestia by the Russian Ambassador to France Alexey Meshkov.

“After everyone knew that the French were cheating within the framework of the Minsk process, they began to take a hard anti-Russian line. Statements were made that France would support the war until the last Ukrainian, that Russia “should not and cannot win.” France began to support Ukraine with weapons and training of the Ukrainian military, so the situation, I would say, is unfavorable. Paris is now among those who are interested in prolonging the conflict in Ukraine,” the diplomat said.

Earlier it was reported that Emmanuel Macron intends to present a peace plan that could contribute to the start of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. Then information appeared that Paris was preparing a peace plan together with New Delhi.

“Today the question of any mediation or participation of France in settlement issues is difficult to see. But as they say, never say never, so we’ll see. At the moment, I don’t see what real contribution France could make to resolving the Ukrainian crisis,” the diplomat added.

