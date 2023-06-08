Russian Ambassador Antonov: Ukraine’s terrorist acts will be encouraged by the United States

The terrorist acts of Ukraine will receive the continued support of the United States. This was stated by Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov, commenting on Washington’s reaction to the attack on the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station (HPP), reports RIA News.

According to the diplomat, Ukraine’s Western patrons never criticize Kyiv, “all actions of the regime are approved, and any blows that Russians suffer from are encouraged.”

Antonov assured that further terrorist actions of Ukraine would receive support from Washington.

The Russian ambassador called the actions of the American leadership an example of an “ill-conceived, flawed position” that entails serious upheavals around the world.

Kakhovskaya HPP was damaged on the night of June 6. As a result of numerous impacts, the dam support was damaged, after which the flooding of the territories began. The head of the administration of Nova Kakhovka, Vladimir Leontiev, called the incident a terrorist attack and stressed that its consequences would be studied.