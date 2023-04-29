The Polish authorities, escorted by the police, seized the school at the Russian Embassy in Warsaw, violated the Vienna Convention. This was announced on Saturday, April 29, by Russian Ambassador Sergei Andreev.

“The qualification is unambiguous – it is an illegal act, a violation of the Vienna Convention in diplomatic relations. Of course, we will protest,” he said. “RIA News”.

The diplomat stressed that a reaction would follow the actions of the Polish authorities.

According to him, the school cannot work in such conditions, so another place will be found to continue the activities of the educational institution. Andreev assured that schoolchildren will be provided with a normal completion of the school year and passing exams.

Andrey Ordash, Minister Counselor of the Russian Embassy in Poland, also said that the Polish authorities had given the school staff until 19:00 Moscow time to vacate the building. He noted that now representatives of the authorities are walking around the premises, describing the property.

Earlier that day, representatives of the Warsaw City Hall, accompanied by police, arrived at the school building at the Russian Embassy and broke into it after refusing to let them in.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland earlier applied to the competent state administration bodies with a submission “on initiating enforcement proceedings in respect of two real estate objects that are not used for diplomatic and consular purposes and are in the illegal possession of the Russian Federation.” We are talking about a school at the Russian Embassy in Warsaw, located on Kielecka Street, and a building on Sobieski Street, where Russian diplomats used to live.

After the refusal, specially invited services broke the gate at the gates of the educational institution and broke into the building. The Warsaw authorities blocked the gate with a chain with a padlock to prevent the removal of property.

The head of Rossotrudnichestvo, Yevgeny Primakov, wrote on his Telegram channel that Russia will remember the day when the Polish police broke into a school at the Russian embassy.