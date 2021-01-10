In Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, a local resident nearly drowned in a car wash. Writes about this ASTV.ru.

As the victim Alexey Bayandin told the publication, he drove to the car wash, left the car in the box, went out with his wife to pay for the service and wait until the car was put in order. At the checkout, the Russian remembered that he had left his phone in the car. He had to go back for his smartphone to pay for the services. However, finding himself in a washing box filled with steam, the man fell into a pit of snow porridge with chemicals. Ice water got into mouth and ears.

According to Aleksey, the depth of the pit exceeded two meters, so it was impossible to reach the bottom. The man was in warm fishing boots, overalls and a thick down jacket, which instantly soaked in water and began to pull him down. It was very difficult to get out of the hole, but diving experience helped him.

The Russian noted that it was difficult to notice the dangerous trap, and the distance from the entrance to the box to the hidden pit was no more than a meter, so anyone could get into it. In addition, the man complained that the washer did not help him get out, and the manager found him drunk. Someone from the car wash employees called the traffic police. Alexei left in wet clothes, on the way they stopped him and the man had to explain what had happened to them.

The car wash manager confirmed the incident to the publication. He explained that earlier, oil change services were provided in the boxes, so there are service pits there. According to him, a decision has already been made to fence them off.

