The Russian airline Smartavia has launched a large-scale sale of air tickets from a thousand rubles to popular domestic destinations. This is reported on site carrier.

Promotional tickets can be issued from January 19 to January 22, 2022 for flights departing from January 25 to October 29, 2022. During this period, domestic tourists will be able to purchase travel documents in such areas as St. Petersburg, Arkhangelsk, Kaliningrad, Perm and others, departing from Moscow, as well as from other Russian cities.

The final price will depend on the direction and date of the flight. Tickets can be purchased on the official website of the company, their number is limited.

Earlier, on January 18, S7 Airlines also started selling tickets to popular domestic and foreign destinations at half price. Representatives of the company announced that the discounts will last for three days – from January 18 to 21.