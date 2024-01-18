The Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) organized air patrols along the border of the demarcation zone between the Israeli and Syrian armed forces, reported on briefing January 18, Deputy Head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Warring Parties (CPVS), Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit.

“As part of monitoring the situation, the Russian Aerospace Forces army aviation organized air patrols along the border of the separation zone between the Israeli Armed Forces and the Syrian Armed Forces (Line Bravo),” he reported.

The officer added that over the past 24 hours in the Idlib de-escalation zone, three attacks on the positions of Syrian government troops were recorded from the terrorist groups Jabhat al-Nusra and the Islamic Party of Turkistan banned in the Russian Federation: in the province of Aleppo – one attack; in Idlib province – two attacks.

He also noted that the so-called coalition led by the United States recorded two cases of violation of the Deconfliction Protocols of December 9, 2019, in connection with flights of unmanned aerial vehicles that were not coordinated with the Russian side.

“In the Al-Tanf area, one violation was recorded per day by the coalition’s MQ-1C multi-purpose unmanned aerial vehicle,” Kulit said, pointing to the coalition’s ongoing attacks to complicate the situation in the region.

On January 8, the IDF killed in Syria a member of the Palestinian Hamas movement, who was responsible for launching rockets towards the Jewish state, the press service of the Israeli military reported.

Prior to this, on January 2, the IDF carried out retaliatory strikes on an area in Syria, from where five projectiles were launched towards Israel, which fell in an uninhabited area of ​​the country. The military noted that the strikes were carried out in places where the fire was coming from.

At the end of 2023, the Syrian Foreign Ministry, commenting on Israeli air strikes, said that Tel Aviv should not escape punishment for its actions. According to the Syrian Foreign Ministry, Israel continues its aggressive policy because the world community “turns a blind eye to it.”

The situation in the Middle East escalated on October 7, when Hamas subjected Israel to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. On the same day, the Israeli side began to launch retaliatory strikes.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses these conditions.