Russian Defense Ministry: Aerospace Forces carried out a group strike on Ukrainian electric power facilities

The Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) carried out a group strike on electric power facilities and assembly sites for unmanned boats in Ukraine. This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense in Telegram.

The VKS attacked at night with high-precision long-range air-launched weapons and kamikaze drones.

It is noted that drones and missiles hit power generation facilities, gas production facilities, as well as places where unmanned boats are assembled and tested.

“As a result of the strike, the work of industrial enterprises producing and repairing weapons, military equipment and ammunition was disorganized, and foreign-made military equipment and weapons transferred to Ukraine by NATO countries were destroyed. All targets of the strike were achieved,” the statement said.

Earlier in March, it became known that the Russian Armed Forces struck the Martynovka airfield of the Ukrainian Air Force in the Nikolaev region. The coordinator of the Nikolaev underground, Sergei Lebedev, clarified that as a result, two Ukrainian Su-24 bombers were hit.

In the same month, British analyst Alexander Mercouris reported that on the morning of March 22, Russia launched the most powerful strike on military targets in Ukraine during the entire special military operation. He emphasized that Russia skillfully combined drone attacks and missile strikes.

On March 15, the Ministry of Defense reported that over the course of a week, Russian troops carried out 50 group strikes with precision weapons, multiple launch rocket systems and drones in the zone of a special military operation.