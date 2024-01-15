Military correspondent Yuri Kotenok published a photo of a downed Russian Il-22 jet aircraft

Military correspondent Yuri Kotenok published a photo of a Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) Il-22 aircraft shot down over the Sea of ​​Azov. The correspondent shared a photo of the Russian plane in Telegram.

The footage shows holes in the tail of the military aircraft. Judging by the photograph, the plane survived, but its fin and control surfaces may have been damaged. Smaller damage to the rear fuselage is also visible.

Landing a plane in this condition is definitely a feat Yuri Kotenokwar correspondent

Russian military officers told details about the crew

The number of people on board is still unknown. Military experts say that the pilot and crew of the Il-22 acted heroically by landing the damaged side. The Il-22 was probably used as an air command post.

Photo: Alexander Legky / Globallookpress.com

“If we say that the IL-22 crew are real heroes, this means saying nothing,” writes the author Telegram-Fighterbomber channel, where a photograph of the Russian Il-22 appeared. Military correspondents statedthat this channel is run by a videoconferencing veteran.

In turn, the authors Telegram– the channel “Operation Z: Military Correspondents of the Russian Spring” stated that the tail of the plane was “literally riddled with holes.”

The same channel previously published information from the Ukrainian side, which stated that the Russian aircraft was allegedly shot down from a Patriot anti-aircraft missile system (SAM). “Naturally, this is a lie,” says the publication of Russian military officers.

The Kremlin commented on the information about the Russian plane shot down by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian Ministry of Defense has not yet commented on the incident. However, the question about two Russian planes allegedly shot down by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) was asked during the morning briefing by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Peskov’s conversation with journalists took place before the publication of photographs of the plane from Anapa; they tried to clarify information from the presidential press secretary about the condition of the Il-22 and the A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft.

Photo: Press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense / TASS

According to the presidential representative, for such information you should contact the relevant department – the Russian Ministry of Defense. “No, there is no information. Then, after all, this is a topic that concerns the progress of a special military operation,” said the presidential press secretary.

Information commented and military expert Boris Rozhin. According to him, the Il-22 made a successful landing on the night of January 15. He called the statements about the destruction of the plane a fake.