RIA Novosti: UAC transferred a batch of new Su-34 fighters to the Russian Aerospace Forces

The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) transferred a batch of new Su-34 fighters to the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS). This is reported by RIA News.

The Rostec press service stated that the UAC has sent the troops the second batch of Su-34 fighter-bombers this year. The report notes that the combat vehicles were produced at the Novosibirsk Aviation Plant named after. V.P. Chkalov United Aircraft Corporation.

“Our aircraft manufacturers are successfully fulfilling the most important task of providing the Russian Ministry of Defense with new highly efficient aviation systems,” emphasized the first deputy general director of the corporation, Vladimir Artyakov. According to him, the Su-34 has proven itself in the army, and deliveries of these aircraft are carried out on time and in full. UAC General Director Yuri Slyusar also noted that work is underway to ensure supplies in 2024.