The head of the press center of the Center group, Alexander Savchuk, said on June 21 that the Aerospace Forces (VKS) of Russia had thwarted the offensive of Ukrainian troops in the Torsk direction (DPR).

“On the Torsk site and in the area of ​​​​Serebrian forestry, units, with the support of infantry fighting vehicles of the 63rd and 42nd mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, attempted to attack the positions of Russian troops,” he quotes “RIA News”.

As Savchuk noted, as a result of the attack by assault and army aviation, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) suffered significant losses in manpower and equipment. Also, according to him, Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers attacked three points of temporary deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the village of Terny in the DPR.

Earlier that day, Izvestia correspondent Daniil Levin reported that Russian servicemen continue to successfully carry out combat missions in the Uludar direction. ATGM crews hit formations, fortified areas and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the eve of the official representative of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, said that 10 attacks by Ukrainian militants in the area of ​​u200bu200bthe settlements of Krasnogorovka, Avdeevka and Maryinka in the DPR, as well as four more in the South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions were successfully repelled in a day.

On June 16, a Russian Su-30SM fighter of the Eastern Military District (VVO) destroyed an aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The defense department noted that in the course of carrying out combat missions, the crews of multi-role fighters worked out patrolling in a given area and covering the actions of bomber and attack aircraft.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

