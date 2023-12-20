The Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) carried out an air strike in the area of ​​the village of Al-Knaitra in the Syrian province of Idlib, where illegal armed groups were collecting unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). This was stated on December 20 by the deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Warring Parties (CPVS), Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit.

As the rear admiral clarified, the airstrikes were carried out on Tuesday, December 19.

“As a result of the strike, a workshop for assembling unmanned aerial vehicles and a warehouse with components for their production were destroyed,” he said.

In addition, Kulit added that over the past 24 hours in the Syrian provinces of Latakia and Aleppo, six attacks on positions of Syrian government troops by Jabhat al-Nusra and the Islamic Party of Turkestan (terrorist organizations banned in the Russian Federation) were recorded.

The day before, it was reported that the Russian Aerospace Forces attacked terrorist targets in the Syrian province of Idlib, and also killed at least 10 militants. In addition, it was noted that in the Al-Tanf area nine violations were recorded per day by a pair of A-10 Thunderbolt attack aircraft, three pairs of Rafale fighters and one multi-role unmanned aerial vehicle MQ-1C of the US coalition aviation.

On December 10, it was reported that US coalition aircraft violated airspace in Syria in the al-Tanf area nine times. In addition, it was clarified that patrols by Russian military police units were carried out in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo, Raqqa and Hasakah.

The day before, on December 9, it was reported that the United States violated airspace in Syria six times. As Kulit emphasized, with its actions the United States continues to aggravate the situation in Syrian airspace.

On December 5, it became known that the United States also violated Syrian airspace six times in the al-Tanf area. As noted, in the area of ​​the village of Trumba in the province of Idlib, one Syrian military man was killed after illegal armed groups fired snipers at the positions of the Syrian Armed Forces.

On December 4, the US military carried out several attacks in Syria within 24 hours in the Idlib de-escalation zone. In addition, it was clarified that three attacks were recorded by the terrorist group Jabhat al-Nusra on the positions of Syrian government troops in the Idlib de-escalation zone, in particular in the provinces of Aleppo, Idlib and Latakia.

Prior to this, on December 3, Kulit reported that one Syrian soldier was killed and three were injured as a result of shelling by militants in Syria. In addition, it was noted that six attacks were recorded in the province of Idlib, and two in the province of Latakia.