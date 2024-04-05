The Aerospace Forces of the Russian Federation in Syria destroyed two bases of militants who left the al-Tanf zone. This was announced on Friday, April 5 briefing Deputy Head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Warring Parties (CPVS) in the Arab Republic, Major General Yuri Popov.

“Strikes by the Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed two bases of militants who had left the al-Tanf zone and were hiding in hard-to-reach areas of the Al-Amur mountain ranges in Homs province and Al-Bishri in Deir ez-Zor province,” he said.

Popov added that drones of the pro-American anti-terrorist coalition in Syria over the past 24 hours violated the Deconfliction Protocols seven times, and the airspace of the Arab Republic nine times.

Earlier, on April 3, the Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed two militant bases in Syria. Within 24 hours, one Syrian soldier was killed. This happened during terrorist artillery shelling of positions of Syrian government forces in the area of ​​Miznaz, Aleppo province.

On March 31, Popov reported that in the Syrian province of Homs in Syria, the Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed the base of militants who had left the al-Tanf zone and were hiding in hard-to-reach areas of the Jebel al-Mraah mountain range in the province of Homs.

Prior to this, on March 30, the Center for Military Security reported an increase in the reconnaissance and sabotage activity of militants in Syria. It is clarified that on March 29, while repelling a militant attack by units of the Syrian Armed Forces in the area of ​​the village of Urum es-Sughra, at least four terrorists were killed.