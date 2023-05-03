Aerospace Forces (VKS) of the Russian Federation struck at the concentration of reserves of the 110th separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Avdiivka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR). This was announced by the head of the press center of the group “South” Vadim Astafiev on May 3.

According to him, as a result of the counter-battery fight by the artillery of the Yug group in the Maryinsky direction in the area of ​​u200bu200bthe settlement of Makimilyanovka, an enemy artillery crew and a 122-mm D-30 howitzer were destroyed.

“The aviation of the Southern Group of Forces destroyed the concentration of reserves of the 110th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Avdiivka area,” Astafiev said.

In addition, in the Lisichansk and Maryinsk directions, special forces units of the southern group of troops identified and destroyed seven groups of infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which rotate personnel at the positions of the front line. Also, the rotation of the personnel of Ukrainian militant units was disrupted in the area of ​​u200bu200bthe settlement of Mayorovka in the Oleksandrokalinovsky direction.

The head of the press center noted that during an unsuccessful attempt by Ukrainian units to conduct a counterattack on one of the sectors of the front of the Aleksandrokalinovsky direction, the artillery of the Yug group also destroyed two tanks from the 110th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the village of Novokalinovo in the DPR.

At the moment, Avdiivka is under the control of Ukrainian troops, there are positions that the Armed Forces of Ukraine use to shell the territory of Donetsk.

Earlier, on April 19, the acting head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, said that several units of the Russian Armed Forces (AF) had improved their positions in the Avdeevka direction.

On the eve it was reported that in the areas of Novomikhailovka, Maryinka and Karlovka in the Avdeevka and Maryinsky directions, the RF Armed Forces launched artillery strikes on strongholds and temporary deployment points of the 59th mechanized and 79th air assault brigades of the Ukrainian army. The enemy suffered losses in personnel and military equipment.

Russia continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to start it was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to the shelling of Ukrainian troops.

