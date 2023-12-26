On December 25, the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) in the Syrian province of Idlib struck targets of illegal armed groups (IAFs) involved in shelling of the army of the Syrian Arab Republic (SAR), destroying two control points and warehouses, stated on briefing on Tuesday, December 26, Deputy Head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Warring Parties (CPVS) in Syria, Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit.

“On December 25, the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out air strikes in the province of Idlib on targets of illegal armed groups involved in provocative attacks on the positions of Syrian government troops. As a result of the strikes, two control posts and material warehouses were destroyed,” the officer reported.

Kulit added that due to sniper fire from illegal armed groups on the positions of Syrian government forces in the village of Trumba, Idlib province, one Syrian soldier was killed and one was wounded.

As part of monitoring compliance with the cessation of hostilities between the warring parties, over the past 24 hours in the Idlib de-escalation zone, 15 attacks on the positions of Syrian government troops by terrorist groups banned in the Russian Federation – Jabhat al-Nusra and the Islamic Party of Turkestan – were recorded. In the province of Aleppo – five shellings, in the province of Idlib – seven shellings, in the province of Latakia – three shellings, the representative of the Center for Military Security summarized.

On December 16, Kulit reported that a Syrian government soldier in the province of Latakia, near the village of Zuaikat, was wounded as a result of sniper fire from militants.

On December 8, as a result of sabotage by a group of militants in the province of Aleppo, five Syrian soldiers were killed and 15 were injured. In addition, two shellings were recorded in the Idlib de-escalation zone per day.