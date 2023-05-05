Russian Aerospace Forces struck at foreign instructors of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Lizunovka, Chernihiv region

Aircraft of tactical aviation of the Aerospace Forces (VKS) of Russia attacked foreign mercenaries of Ukrainian troops in the Chernihiv region. This was announced by the head of the press center of the group “West” Sergei Zybinsky.

He clarified that the shelling was carried out at the point of temporary deployment of foreign instructors, the concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the 163rd separate battalion of the 119th separate territorial defense brigade in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Lizunovka.

Related materials:

In addition, the Russian military destroyed two Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups and disrupted the rotation of four units of Ukrainian troops in the Kupyan direction in the Kharkiv region, as well as in the Stelmahovka region in the LPR.

Mercenaries in the service of the Armed Forces

Earlier, one of the fighters of the Russian private military company (PMC) Wagner, referring to the residents of Artemovsk, said that foreign mercenaries leave their positions in the city when the group’s fighters approach. At the same time, the territorial defense and regular units of Ukraine, according to him, were ordered to “stand to the death.”

Former German mercenary Jonas Krazenberg said that in Ukraine, foreigners in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are treated much worse than other military personnel. He clarified that Ukrainians are fickle and flexible in their decisions. “There is also a lot of corruption. And some units lack the will to organize themselves better,” he criticized the service in the Ukrainian army. In addition, Krazenberg complained about the low salaries of mercenaries, while noting that commanders use foreigners as cannon fodder.

Related materials:

Russia threatened mercenaries with retaliation

A recent high-profile event was the execution of Russian prisoners of war by French mercenaries. The Investigative Committee of Russia told Lente.ru that it intends to investigate this crime. Investigators will study published photographs of the execution, in which one of the militants shoots Russians point-blank. According to the data available in the TFR, the French participated in the hostilities on the side of Ukraine as part of Azov and the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said that foreign mercenaries in the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be punished for participating in the killings of Russian military. The official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, noted that the Russian military has information on every foreigner in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A few days later, it became known that Russian missile forces had hit units of the “Foreign Legion” of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). These units of Ukrainian troops were based in the area of ​​the village of Konstantinovka. However, it was not specified exactly how many fighters were destroyed by the Russian strike.