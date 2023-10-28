The Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) hit underground shelters and control points of militants in the provinces of Latakia and Idlib, which are involved in shelling of Syrian government forces. This was announced on October 28 by the deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Warring Parties (CPVS), Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit.

He noted that over the past 24 hours, three attacks on positions of Syrian government troops were recorded in the Idlib de-escalation zone – two in the province of Aleppo and one in the province of Latakia. The shooting was carried out by members of the terrorist group Jabhat al-Nusra (banned in the Russian Federation).

“The Russian Aerospace Forces carried out air strikes on targets of militants involved in shelling the positions of Syrian government troops. “Underground shelters and control points of illegal armed groups were hit in the areas of the settlements of Kbana in the province of Latakia, Barisha and Eriha in the province of Idlib,” Kulit said.

The deputy head of the center added that over the past 24 hours, one case of violation of deconfliction protocols by the pro-American coalition has been recorded, associated with a drone flight that was not coordinated with the Russian side.

“In the Al-Tanf area, 16 violations were recorded by three pairs of F-15 fighters, two pairs of F-16 fighters, two pairs of Rafale fighters and two MQ-1C multi-role unmanned aerial vehicles of the coalition,” Kulit noted.

Earlier, on October 25, Kulit reported that the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out two airstrikes on areas where militants were gathering manpower and equipment involved in shelling Syrian troops. The rear admiral added that illegal armed groups from the Al-Bara area opened fire on the positions of Syrian government forces located in the area of ​​the Kafer Nebel settlement. One Syrian soldier was killed.

On October 24, the deputy head of the Russian TsPVS in the SAR said that the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out airstrikes on terrorist targets and hit three underground shelters of militants in Idlib. Kulit also drew attention to the fact that the so-called international coalition led by the United States has violated deconfliction protocols once over the past 24 hours.