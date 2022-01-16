Russian actor Pavel Trubiner commented on the death of his colleague, the star of the series “Kitchen” Ivan Rudakov. About it informs Channel Five.

“He is a fairly healthy young guy. It’s a shock, of course. A wonderful actor, how much more he could do. We had very good and friendly relations with him,” Trubiner said.

According to Trubiner, for a long time he worked on the same projects together with Rudakov and his mother. He suggested that the death was due to heart problems, but he does not know for sure.

The death of Ivan Rudakov became known on January 16. “The miracle did not happen. Our Vanechka, our beloved son, is no more, ”the actor’s parents wrote on social networks. Earlier, the Rudakov family reported that their son was in intensive care at the 57th hospital in critical condition.