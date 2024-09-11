RAS: Plasma cloud with almost 100% probability to hit Earth on the evening of September 12

Another plasma cloud will hit the Earth with almost 100 percent probability, according to the forecast, a magnetic storm will begin on the evening of Thursday, September 12. This is warned on website Laboratories of Solar Astronomy of the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences and the Institute of Solar-Terrestrial Physics of the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Astronomers have received the results of modeling the third plasma emission that has occurred in recent days, which this time will hit the planet with a probability of 99.9 percent. The emission is aimed directly at the Earth, the error can only be in the time of arrival of the solar masses and the force of the impact.

According to calculations, the arrival of solar matter will occur on September 12 at about 22:00 Moscow time. The peak of the storm is expected at 3:00 – 4:00 am on September 13, when the dense core of the cloud reaches the Earth. The probability of a magnetic storm of level G1-G2 on a 5-point scale is about 70 percent.

It was previously reported that another magnetic storm would hit the Earth on Friday, September 13. The previous forecast, which promised geomagnetic disturbances on Tuesday, did not come true.