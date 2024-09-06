Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Kaprin: Preclinical studies of a cancer vaccine have been completed

Preclinical studies of the Russian cancer vaccine have been completed. This was reported by Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Chief Oncologist of the Ministry of Health, Director General of the National Medical Research Center of Radiology Andrey Kaprin, whose words are quoted by RIA Novosti.

“We have completed the preclinical stage. Now a letter has been sent to the Ministry of Health so that we can start the first phase of testing,” the scientist said.

Kaprin emphasized that after the agency issues permission, an announcement will be published about recruiting volunteers for further testing of the vaccine. Patients will be recruited based on medical indications.

Earlier, the head of the N.F. Gamaleya Center, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Ginzburg stated that clinical trials of a cancer vaccine could begin in the fall of 2025. “In the best case, they (clinical trials) will begin in the middle of next year,” he said.