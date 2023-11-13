David Cameron, appointed to the post of British Foreign Minister, will try to improve relations with the European Union, which will be in the interests of the United States. Elena Ananyeva, head of the Center for British Studies at the Institute of Europe of the Russian Academy of Sciences, stated this to Izvestia on November 13.

According to her, the reshuffle in the cabinet of ministers happened primarily due to internal political and intra-party reasons. As Ananyeva noted, Cameron’s appointment suggests that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wants to strengthen the role of the centrists in the party, since the right-wing group has strengthened with the arrival of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

At the same time, as the expert pointed out, Cameron is unlikely to pursue an independent policy.

“Cameron has already stated that his main goal is to support allies and strengthen Britain’s alliances. Therefore, it is impossible to say that he will pursue an absolutely independent policy, but, in any case, we can say that Britain’s policy towards the European Union will be softened. After all, as you know, Cameron was a supporter of Britain remaining in the EU,” Ananyeva noted.

The expert added that such a vector would be in the interests of the United States.

Earlier on Monday, The Telegraph newspaper reported that former British Prime Minister David Cameron had been appointed as the new head of the country’s Foreign Ministry.

Before this, Rishi Sunak dismissed the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Suella Braverman. This decision was made after she published an article criticizing the actions of the police during protests in support of Palestine.

The pro-Palestinian demonstration in London, which took place on November 11, was attended by about 300 thousand people, The Guardian newspaper reported. The demonstrators demanded a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the liberation of the enclave.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the Hamas movement subjected Israel to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.