The foreign policy of Uzbekistan and, in particular, the relations of the republic with Russia should not change after Shavkat Mirziyoyev is re-elected as president of the country. This was announced on July 10 to Izvestia by Elena Kuzmina, head of the sector of the Center for Post-Soviet Studies at IMEMO RAS.

The expert noted that the re-election of Mirziyoyev is an absolutely predictable result, because the population of the republic as a whole supports his policies, both internal and external.

“Foreign policy is in principle clearly defined in all fundamental documents. First of all, these are relations with neighbors, these are Central Asia, the Asian direction and the two largest trading partners – Russia and China. Of course, anti-Russian sanctions impose certain restrictions on actions with the Russian Federation, but if we look at the trade turnover and what production contracts were signed over the past year, then I don’t think that anything will change much as a result of the elections,” – she said.

Kuzmina added that the elections in Uzbekistan were held in compliance with all legal norms. According to the political scientist, there were no complaints from the SCO and CIS observers.

On July 9, early presidential elections were held in Uzbekistan, which became the first after the introduction of amendments to the constitution, providing for the extension of the term of office of the head of state from five to seven years. The current head of state, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who is in office for the second term, was able to run again for this post. According to preliminary data from the CEC, Mirziyoyev won 87.05% of the vote and won the early presidential elections.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Mirziyoyev and congratulated him on his convincing victory. The Russian leader also sent a congratulatory telegram.