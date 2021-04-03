President of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) Alexander Sergeev explained the need to vaccinate older people against coronavirus. His words convey RIA News…

Sergeev recalled that the death rate from COVID-19 is the highest among this age category of citizens. “The state understands that the older generation is the most vulnerable group in terms of the most unfavorable outcome of the disease, and is trying to protect these people from potentially dangerous contacts as much as possible,” he explained.

In addition, unvaccinated elderly people risk becoming infected and sick after the restrictions are lifted, the specialist noted. He also stressed that vaccination of the elderly will help to form population immunity to coronavirus in Russia.

65-year-old Sergeev said that he himself was vaccinated against the coronavirus. According to him, he underwent vaccination unnoticed. The specialist urged older people not to be afraid of vaccination and not to be afraid of unwanted reactions after it.