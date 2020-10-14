Participants in clinical trials of a vaccine created by the Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immunobiological Preparations named after V.I. M.P. Chumakov of the Russian Academy of Sciences, no “undesirable phenomena” were found, the President of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Sergeev said on October 14.

“The first (clinical) trials of this vaccine began in Novosibirsk a week ago. And so far there are very encouraging responses that there are practically no undesirable phenomena, “he said. “RIA News”…

Sergeev noted that the volunteers did not even have an increased body temperature. According to him, the first phase of testing is proceeding normally.

He added that scientists are currently expecting the appearance of antibodies in the required titer.

October 11, General Director of the Center. M.P. Chumakova, Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences Aydar Ishmukhametov said that clinical trials of the third Russian vaccine against the new coronavirus infection “are going well.”

The world’s first coronavirus vaccine was registered on August 11 in Russia. The drug, developed by the specialists of the Gamaleya Center, was named “Sputnik V”. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that his daughter was among the volunteers who tested the drug.

The second vaccine for this infection was developed by the Vector Research Center. On September 30, he received patents for a drug called EpiVacCorona. It was noted that post-registration studies will begin in November-December.