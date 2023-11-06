Scientists incorrectly estimated the power of the solar flare and the speed of the plasma flow it ejected, which led to a strong magnetic storm and auroras visible from atypical regions. This was stated in a message on November 6 website Laboratory of X-ray Solar Astronomy of the Space Research Institute (IKI) of the Russian Academy of Sciences and the Institute of Solar-Terrestrial Physics (ISTP) of the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

According to experts, on November 3, the ejection of a plasma cloud was detected by LASCO space coronagraphs, observing the circumsolar space in real time.

“By coincidence of timing, the event was identified with an extremely weak solar flare, the level of which, C3.3, belongs to the lowest class that is at all observable from Earth. By all indications, the release was considered ordinary. Based on this, as well as on the measured speed of the cloud, the arrival of plasma to the Earth was expected tomorrow, November 6, and was indicated in forecasts by all world agencies as a weak magnetic storm of level G1, that is, the lowest class,” the scientists noted.

However, as experts clarify, the gas clouds traveled a distance of 150 million km from the Sun to the Earth in just two days. They hit the planet’s magnetic field a day earlier and with significantly greater force.

“Accordingly, both the speed and power of the emission, as is now clear, were estimated completely incorrectly, although this still does not explain how such a weak cause could cause a storm of the observed level,” the scientists added.

An exceptionally strong magnetic storm began on Earth at approximately 13:00 Moscow time on November 5. The event was caused by a plasma cloud ejected from the Sun towards Earth on November 3.

Earlier on Monday, weather forecaster Alexander Ilyin told Izvestia that the blood-red northern lights, which were visible in the southern regions of Russia on the evening of November 5, were likely caused by a coronal ejection associated with bursts on the Sun.

According to him, ejections of average power can hardly reach mid-latitudes, while small coronal ejections can only be observed at the Earth’s poles. The expert believes that we may indeed be talking about a very strong flare on the Sun.

On the night of November 5-6, blood-red northern lights lit up the sky over the southern regions of Russia, as well as over the Urals and Siberia. It is noted that the aurora was seen in the Crimea, the Caucasus, as well as in the Voronezh, Rostov, Sverdlovsk and Tyumen regions.