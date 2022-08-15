Sverdlovsk doctors ignored the patient for 11 days, and on the 12th day he died in the emergency room

32-year-old resident of the Sverdlovsk region Anton Taushankov died after 12 days of unsuccessful attempts to get medical help. This is reported Telegram-channel Ural Mash with reference to the documents of the regional Ministry of Health and the mother of the deceased.

According to the mother of the Russian, he felt unwell and went to the hospital on March 9. At the medical facility, the man was told that there was no appointment and that he had to wait another week. After a week of waiting, Taushankov again tried to go to the doctors, but was only able to get a referral for tests scheduled for March 25. The Russian mother specified that at the time of the visit to the doctor, her son’s appearance was extremely painful – he was very swollen, could not eat or drink.

On the 12th day, the unconscious man was taken away by ambulance, and he died in the emergency room of the Tagil hospital.

The Ministry of Health of the region acknowledged that the doctors acted unprofessionally, recommended that disciplinary measures be taken against those responsible, promised that the quality of services would be improved and expressed condolences.

Earlier it was reported that in Nizhny Tagil, 73-year-old Natalya Sergeeva, an honored teacher of the Russian language, died after 12 hours of waiting for medical help.