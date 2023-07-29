Lenta.ru: the Russia-Africa summit ended in St. Petersburg

African countries are interested in cooperation with Russia on a wide range of issues – from arms supplies to energy development – and see Russia as a reliable partner. This was told to Lente.ru by representatives of the African states that took part in the summit.

On July 27 and 28, St. Petersburg hosted the second Russia-Africa summit, which was attended by representatives of 49 out of 54 countries of the continent. 17 African states were represented at the highest level. In parallel with the summit, an economic and humanitarian forum was held.

African leaders discussed with Putin the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine

The ongoing hostilities in Ukraine and their impact on the African continent, where the world’s poorest countries are located, became one of the main subjects of the summit.

A month earlier, delegations from Zambia, the Comoros, Senegal, South Africa, Egypt, the Republic of the Congo and Uganda presented their vision of a peaceful settlement in Ukraine to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, and also visited Kyiv on a peace mission. Late in the evening of July 28, African politicians again discussed this issue with Putin on the sidelines of the summit in St. Petersburg, although, according to presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, they did not prepare new proposals.

Vladimir Putin and President of Guinea-Bissau Umaru Shisoku Embalo Photo: Pavel Bednyakov / RIA Novosti

During a final statement to the media prior to the meeting, Azali Assoumani, President of the Union of the Comoros and Chairman of the African Union, said that Putin had shown a willingness to engage in dialogue to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. “Now we need to convince the other side. I hope we can do it,” he said.

Later, at the very meeting on Ukrainian issues, the Russian leader himself announced that the ball was on the side of Kyiv.

For our part, we have never refused negotiations, we have always said publicly that we are ready to continue the dialogue Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Putin praised the African peace initiative and noted that the approaches outlined in it intersect with China’s peace plan, published on February 24, 2023. The President also separately thanked those present for not supporting the “anti-Russian campaign.” “And if that happened, we wouldn’t have this conversation right now, of course,” he added. Substantive discussions on the African proposals then continued behind closed doors.

Putin calculated the debts of African countries written off by Russia

Speaking at the plenary session, Putin also touched upon the issue of financial assistance to Africa and recalled that Russia has forgiven African countries for billions of dollars of debts.

$23 billion Russia wrote off debts to African countries, according to Vladimir Putin

As Dmitry Novikov, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, told Lente.ru, Africa’s debt cancellation is justified by Russia’s participation in investment projects in these territories, as well as the use of these debts for the development of the respective states. “In this case, the Russian Federation sets an example for other European countries, to which the debts of African countries are also quite large,” the deputy emphasized.

Moreover, Putin promised to continue financially helping Africa: Moscow will allocate another $90 million for the development of the continent.

Africans call for restoration of grain deal

Of particular concern to African leaders was Russia’s decision to suspend participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative. At a meeting with Putin, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi urged the parties to the deal to reach a consensus as soon as possible, which would avoid the escalation of food problems in the region. And President of the Union of the Comoros and Chairman of the African Union Azali Assoumani said that his continent is facing a significant increase in food prices, so African countries would like to continue to receive supplies of both Russian and Ukrainian grain.

Somali merchant Photo: Feisal Omar / Reuters

Kenyan Ambassador Benson Ogutu also told Lente.ru that his country, which received over 430 tons of grain under the Black Sea Initiative, also felt the consequences of the suspension of the agreement. The diplomat recalled that Africa receives 30 percent of its grain from Russia and Ukraine, and the resumption of supplies is vital for it.

This is a difficult situation, but I hope that the parties involved will be able to resolve it under the auspices of the UN so that grain supplies to Africa can resume Benson OgutuAmbassador of Kenya to Russia

At the plenary session of the summit, Putin announced that Russia is expecting a record harvest this year, allowing it to replace Ukrainian grain that has stopped reaching African markets. The Russian leader also promised to deliver 25-50 thousand tons free of charge to Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, the Central African Republic and Eritrea within three to four months.

The recipient countries of the grain “warmly welcomed” this decision, the President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Burkina Faso, Mahamadi Sawadogo, told Lente.ru. According to him, Burkina Faso does not yet know exactly how much grain it will receive from Russia, but expressed hope that this figure will be closer to 50,000 tons. Sawadogo also expressed interest in the supply of Russian fertilizers free of charge, in the same way as earlier Malawi and Kenya.

African countries asked for help in the development of industry and energy

At the same time, Africa would not want to limit cooperation in the agricultural sector solely to the supply of Russian grains and fertilizers. Many states of the continent are interested in Russian companies helping them develop their own agricultural production and food industry, Pierre Kanika, director of strategic planning at the National Investment Agency of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), told Lente.ru. “Our vision for the development of the agricultural sector is such that it is necessary to develop not just production in itself, but to engage in processing [продовольствия]its storage and transportation to other countries,” he said.

Other promising areas for bilateral cooperation are energy and infrastructure, as well as the extraction of natural resources, Kanika said. The DRC is one of the most resource-rich countries in the world, accounting for 60 percent of the world’s production of cobalt, which is widely used in industry and petrochemicals. “Production, processing, transportation, marketing – we have established ties with Russia in all of the above areas,” Kanika said.

Minister of Economics of the Russian Federation Maxim Reshetnikov and Foreign Minister of Mali Abdoulaye Diop Photo: Alexander Kryazhev / RIA Novosti

Kenyan Ambassador Benson Oguta said that his country is also interested in developing its own industry with the participation of Russia. Interaction between Kenyan and Russian companies is already carried out through the chambers of commerce and industry of the two countries, but Nairobi is also interested in creating an intergovernmental commission. “It would become a kind of umbrella for our trade and economic cooperation. In other words, we want to build the same economic ones on the basis of our strong political ties,” he said.

African countries wanted to buy more Russian weapons

Russia is the main supplier of weapons to Africa, so it is not surprising that many representatives of the continent paid special attention to maintaining ties with Russia in this area as well. Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni specifically noted in a conversation with Putin that his country has become an “island of stability” in Africa precisely thanks to the supply of Russian weapons.

The stand of Rostec caused a stir among the participants of the summit, where anyone could hold the latest Russian-made sniper rifles and machine guns in their hands.

Participant of the Russia-Africa Summit at Expoforum Photo: Ilya Pitalev / RIA Novosti

On the first day of the summit, representatives of the armed forces of Burkina Faso studied them with particular curiosity, and one of the military admitted to Lente.ru that they were very impressed with their appearance and characteristics.

This West African country has been suffering from attacks by an al-Qaeda cell in the Islamic Maghreb for several years.banned in Russia) and survived two military coups in 2022. And in January 2023, local authorities denounced an agreement providing for the deployment of the French military in the country and promised to find other allies in the fight against jihadists.

The Minister of Defense and Veterans Affairs of Burkina Faso, Kassoum Coulibaly, however, refused to tell Lente.ru exactly what types of weapons his country plans to acquire from Russia. But the head of the defense department admitted that the supply of Russian weapons is as important for his country, which is in a rather difficult situation, as water is for extinguishing a fire. Considers Burkina Faso and the involvement of Russian instructors to train its own armed forces.

When your house is on fire, you need to consider all options Defense Minister of Burkina Faso Kassoum Koulibalyon the supply of Russian weapons to Africa

In addition, African countries are interested in the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun systems and Tor-M2E anti-aircraft missile systems, said Dmitry Shugaev, director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSVTS) of Russia. According to him, the attention of Africans was also attracted by Russian armored personnel carriers and T-90 tanks.

Russian tourists are expected in Africa

More than 20 countries placed national stands at the forum site to familiarize Russian forum participants with trade and investment opportunities in their countries, as well as to get interested in traveling to their countries.

According to Kenyan Ambassador Benson Oguta, there are still few Russian tourists in Africa: for comparison, only 6,000 Russians visited his country in 2022. Therefore, Kenya decided to get serious about creating an attractive image among the Russians and turned to several advertising agencies and tour operators for help.

“Our country offers incomparable tourist attractions: we have the highest concentration of various species of wild animals per square kilometer, clean beaches with white sand and blue skies,” the African diplomat said and expressed the hope that as many Russians as possible will soon be able to see it live.

II Russia-Africa Summit, session “Initiators of change: youth projects and long-term cooperation” Photo: Ekaterina Chesnokova / RIA Novosti

Summit participants adopted a joint declaration

At the end of the summit, the participating countries adopted a joint declaration in which they agreed to expand political, trade and economic cooperation, as well as to jointly fight against neo-colonialism, racism and unilateral economic sanctions. The parties also agreed to hold such summits every three years.

In addition, Putin and African leaders signed several thematic declarations, including on the prevention of an arms race in outer space and on cooperation in ensuring international information security.

Media representatives at the Russia-Africa summit before Vladimir Putin’s speech Photo: Pavel Bednyakov / RIA Novosti

Speaking after the signing of the documents, the Russian leader separately emphasized the political will of the African countries that took part in the summit.

Russia sincerely seeks to build a truly strategic multifaceted partnership with Africa, and we see the same attitude – to act together, hand in hand – on the part of our African friends Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

In particular, the president said that Russia and Africa are preparing to switch to settlements in the national currency, increase supplies of Russian industrial goods to the continent and strengthen cooperation in the field of education and healthcare. Moreover, Russian companies have shown their willingness to transfer information technologies to African colleagues that can be used in public administration and the banking sector.