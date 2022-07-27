In 2023, the Russia-Africa Forum will be held in St. Petersburg. This was stated on July 27 by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova.

“Leaving the African continent under a downpour is a good omen. Thank you, friends, and we are waiting for you in St. Petersburg next year for the Russia-Africa summit, ”she wrote in her Telegram channel.

Earlier, on July 22, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov drew attention to the fact that Russia does not impose anything on anyone, but respects the sovereignty of African states and their right to determine their own development paths with great respect. He noted that despite the unprecedented pressure from the West, the Africans did not join the anti-Russian sanctions.

Before that, on June 16, the Russia-Africa Business Dialogue was held, dedicated to the priorities of Russian-African cooperation in a changing world order. It was noted that in this difficult, critical time, the course towards a strategic partnership with Africa is being put forward among the priorities of Russia’s foreign policy.

Earlier, on June 3, Evgeny Smirnov, professor at the Department of World Economy and International Economic Relations at the State University of Management, told Izvestia that in connection with the new geopolitical context, Russia needs to increase its presence in Africa, not only unilaterally, but also within existing associations like BRICS.

Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with the President of the African Union, the leader of Senegal Macky Sall on June 3, said that Russia would develop relations with the states of the continent. He stressed that Russia has always been on the side of Africa, supporting it in the fight against colonialism. In addition, the head of state noted an increase in trade by more than 34% in the first months of 2022.