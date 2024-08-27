TASS: Rusnano recognized as victim in criminal cases of theft of more than ₽2 billion

Several criminal cases are being investigated in connection with multi-billion dollar thefts at the state corporation Rusnano. This was reported by law enforcement agencies on Tuesday, August 27.

As it became known, in just one case against Rusnano, damages amounting to more than two billion rubles were caused. The company was recognized as the injured party.

Related materials:

Two top managers of Rusnano were arrested in absentia

On August 27, the Meshchansky District Court of Moscow arrested in absentia for two months two former top managers of the state corporation Rusnano – Oleg Kiselev and Irina Rapoport.

Associates of the former head of the company Anatoly Chubais are accused of embezzlement on an especially large scale. Kiselev and Rapoport are outside of Russia.

Related materials:

There are even more defendants in the Rusnano theft case

On April 1, State Duma deputy Alexander Khinshtein reported that Oleg Kiselev, deputy chairman of the board of Rusnano, Irina Rappoport, managing director of Rusnano, and Alexander Shvets, chairman of the board of Peresvet Bank, had been charged in absentia with embezzlement. They had fled from the investigation abroad.

The fourth defendant in the case, Oleg Dyachenko, director of a subsidiary of the corporation Nanoenergo Fund Limited, entered into a cooperation agreement with the investigation and was placed under house arrest.

The investigators believe that an unidentified person from among the corporation’s managers was the organizer of the thefts. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the money was stolen from Rusnano between 2012 and 2015 by transferring it to a Cypriot fund using a criminal scheme consisting of controlled firms.

Related materials:

Rusnano repaid part of its debt ahead of schedule

Rusnano’s dire financial situation became public knowledge in 2019, when the company was headed by Anatoly Chubais. At the end of 2020, he was replaced by Rostec alumnus Sergei Kulikov, and since then the development institute’s main activity has been cleaning up its portfolio. The company has not supported a single project from its own funds in three years.

In March, the company’s managing financial director Vladislav Yunusov said that the company could no longer cope with servicing the debt on its own. In late May, Rusnano warned of the risk of bankruptcy and asked for a discount on debt repayment.

In July, Rusnano was able to repay 80 percent of its debt ahead of schedule after agreeing to a 20 percent discount with creditors. The amount of the payments was not named, but it is known that they were made from its own funds, proceeds from the sale of part of its asset portfolio.