They had measured the assault in detail. Equipped with hoods, gloves and transmitting equipment, they took advantage of the 'impasse' that opened the patron saint festivities of Molina de Segura, in 2021, to assault one of the town's flagships: the headquarters of Golosinas Vidal. Forged in many other blows, the members of this band, originally from Eastern Europe, acted with astonishing confidence, but an unforeseen event crossed their path and everything went to waste. The balaclavas that they abandoned in the race ended up becoming the key to a costly investigation that kept the agents of the Specialized and Violent Crime Unit (UDEV) of the National Police busy for nearly two years and that ended with the arrest of the three main authors of the notorious coup. Rushing, as the popular proverb warns, is not a good advisor.

The security guard who on Sunday, September 19, 2021 was covering the night shift at Golosinas Vidal's headquarters on Gutiérrez Mellado Avenue in Moline, was caught by surprise by the arrival of four hooded men when he was making his usual rounds. It was around two in the morning and the assailants crept stealthily into the bowels of this company, whose turnover exceeds 200 million euros annually.

Equipped with earpieces that allowed them to talk to each other without having to use cell phones, they forced the worker to guide them through the area and tell them where the money was. “They are not particularly violent,” explains a UDEV official. The thieves walked around the facilities for about 45 minutes until they managed to break into two safes with a sledgehammer. The amount of the loot from what was dubbed 'Operation Dulcis' is a fact that the National Police prefers not to reveal despite the fact that the court recently lifted the secrecy of the summary. Although they were captured by the company's numerous security cameras, the precautions adopted by the gang prevented their identification, according to one of the investigators. The four hooded men had the outside support of two other men, with their faces also covered, who informed them of the possible movements of police vehicles in the area.

“We suspected that they would see a patrol car or a checkpoint and they must have been scared,” explains a UDEV official.

With their pockets already full of bills, the hooded men hurriedly fled the scene aboard an Audi in which they had arrived and a Citroën Berlingo that they stole from the company itself. Both vehicles were located hours later on the A-30 highway, as it passed through the Murcia neighborhood of El Carmen. “We suspected that they would see a police car or a checkpoint and they must have been scared,” explains the head of the UDEV.

The two cars were scrutinized to the last corner by the Scientific Police specialists in search of any detail that would allow the members of the organization to be surrounded. The Berlingo did not offer any clues but inside the Audi the Police found some tools used by the gang in the hit and the balaclavas with which the thieves had hidden their faces. These face masks were sent to the laboratories that the Corps has in Valencia and a long wait began that finally bore fruit. The analyzes had made it possible to identify the DNA of three old acquaintances of the Police, three Serbs with multiple criminal records behind them.

The Police consider that the suspects, now free with charges, are part of a traveling gang

Integrated in Orihuela Costa



With the names already in hand, the UDEV investigators then worked hard to locate the three suspects in the robbery that the DNA had managed to reveal. One of them had been living with his family for years in Orihuela Costa. Another resident of the area, fully integrated, with his children in school and an appearance of normality that did not reveal his particular way of earning his bread. The Investigative Court number 5 of Molina accepted the investigators' request to 'tap' his mobile phone and the investigations allowed, some time later, the arrest of two alleged members of the gang in Barcelona and Valencia. A third appeared directly in the Molinese court. All of them had numerous records for other robberies and one of them even had a search and arrest warrant.

The Police consider that the three suspects, now free with charges, are part of a traveling gang that is dedicated to beating up companies throughout almost the entire country. The agents accuse them of four other assaults on warehouses in Molina and the Murcian district of Sangonera la Verde in the days prior to the robbery in Golosinas Vidal. “They have no problem traveling long distances,” remarks one of the researchers. “They leave at dawn to steal and hours later they are back home.”