Morena already has practice in destroying institutions and accommodating laws at her convenience.

After scrapping the public health and education systems and the defense of human rights, the rush to demolish regulations and institutions to deform them at the convenience of the 4T was confirmed when last week, in a single day, morenistas and morenianos in San Lázaro they approved the electoral patches without even reading it but sneaking in the offensive aberrations that President López Obrador wanted to minimize by calling them “goblin pranks”.

The same celerity occurred in the Senate this Monday with the unilateral approval of the Governance Commission of what it also had to discuss with the Second Legislative Studies Commission, which held sessions on its side until yesterday evening.

In that Chamber, according to the awkward Morenista Ricardo Monreal, they would not act with the same speed as in San Lázaro (or with the same irresponsibility, it should be added), but a variant of the same crap is already in the pot.

If today the reforms to the laws are checked and the additions imposed by the vivales of the PT and the Green pimped by Morena are corrected, what is appropriate will be to return them to the Chamber of Deputies for review by the corresponding commissions and go to the plenary session for their approval. vote.

In theory, a dilemma opens up: a) that the four-theist deputation agrees, approves them ipso facto and publishes them, which is very, very likely, or b) that they are not and the package-bomb is opened until the next regular session (which precisely does not want López Obrador).

Everything looks so that the sinister purpose of mutilating the National Electoral Institute is fulfilled, depriving it of human, administrative and economic resources so that it can continue operating with its recognized efficiency.

An idea of ​​the dismemberment is given by the fact that 85 percent of the little more than 2,500 electoral professionals who entered the INE through a contest will be thrown out: approximately 2,200 young people who dreamed of being “building the future”.

As it happened with the disappearance of Seguro Popular and the counterproductive invention of INSABI or the “strategy” against the pandemic and the vaccination policy, when the best medical eminences and the former Secretaries of Health asked without success that it be corrected, irreproachable advisers and The presidents of the IFE and the INE warn about the destruction of what has been done in 30 years and the serious risk in which democracy is put with the unnecessary, sectarian and destructive modifications to electoral norms and institutions.

With the attack that is about to take place, the INE will lose its ability to organize free elections and social uncertainty is sown.

It is overlooked that to improve what is the first thing is not to break down, but to protect what undoubtedly works.

Morena rose to the power of the powers and two thirds of the governorships with what there is without a single post-electoral conflict occurring, but ingratitude and perfidy is in her DNA…