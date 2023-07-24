Two girls smoke at the door of an industrial warehouse in the middle of a Fuenlabrada industrial estate. They both wear helmets with stuffed monkey faces on them, but they smoke as if they had nothing on their heads. Their outfit is a t-shirt with a smiling cow on it, but they smoke as if their clothes were normal. Several Chinese walk along the sidewalk, stopping to look at them curiously. This polygon is full of warehouses and factories of Chinese companies, so many that the names of some streets are translated into Chinese. It would be difficult to explain to those Chinese workers what they are seeing, but it would be very easy to explain it to any Spaniard who was alive in the 1990s: inside that immense warehouse, one of the few in the industrial estate whose sign is in Spanish, a film is being recorded Grand Prix“the program of the grandfather and the child”, which returns this Monday to the screens.

Both the grandfather and the child would be amazed upon entering that set, where everything is ready to start recording the fourth episode of the new season of this classic that entertained the summers of TVE between 1995 and 2005. It’s like a chiqui-park giant in which many things happen at the same time. Comedic stuntman Wilbur stretches as, already in character as a method actor, he makes cartoon noises with his voice. A boy dressed as a heifer removes his head and gasps for air. Someone tells him that there’s a whole movement on social media that finds the mascot surprisingly sexy, and his reaction makes it clear that this isn’t the first time he’s been told that.

– “You should keep the costume and use it to flirt”, says a partner.

– “No, because then I would take it off and they would be disappointed”, he jokes.

And then he appears. Accompanied by You’re My First, The Last, My Everything by Barry White, Ramón García puts the public in the pocket with his mere presence. The audience on the set looks at him with reverence and treats him for what he is: a national symbol. Someone approaches him to tell him that there is a contestant who is very excited to meet him. She tells him that it is the most special day of her life. She that when she was little she was in love with him. It is curious to what extent Ramón García in the nineties was Spain’s son-in-law, but under no circumstances was Spain’s boyfriend. They are similar things, but radically different.

– “I always saw the Grand Prix with my grandparents”, the admirer tells him.

– “And are your grandparents here?” answers the presenter.

– “No, they are no longer here”, she explains before starting to cry.

Start the first test. In a stand the blue team, Los Montesinos (Alicante). In another the yellow, Tineo (Asturias). The contestants file in while their neighbors cheer them like heroes. Every time one gets a point, the stands roar as if it were a football final. The 34 selected to participate in the tests have learned that they were selected when they arrived at the set in the morning. The production company has taken various factors into account: parity (17 men and 17 women), physical condition (they cannot, for example, be too tall or too short) and their digital footprint. “They asked us for their profiles on social networks,” admits the mayoress of Tineo, Montse Fernández. No one wants the grandpa and kid show to get smeared because some crazy log-jumper posted something he shouldn’t have posted in 2017.

During the breaks, Belinda Washington, sponsor of Tineo’s team, explains to her fans that “mental strength is very important”, that if together they build positive energy they will win for sure. This magical thought manages to prevail over the realism of fatigue: the 145 inhabitants of Tineo who are on this set have got on the bus at four in the morning to arrive at 11, start recording at three, finish at midnight and get on another bus that will return them to Tineo barely 24 hours after leaving. Those of Montesinos the same, although with a couple of hours less by bus. From the euphoria with which they cheer on their team, no one would say that they have 500 kilometers on them.

Contestants participate in one of the tests of the new season of the ‘Grand Prix’. DAVID EXPOSITO

“The towns of Madrid are a little less intense”, comments a member of the production team in reference to the first programme, which pitted Alfacar (Granada) against Colmenarejo (Madrid). Ramón García, who has been in contact with the people and with the towns for many years, has an explanation for Madrid’s warmth. “It’s always happened,” he confirms. “It is because the program is recorded in Madrid. Their trip is short, they don’t accumulate adrenaline during hours of travel, they don’t have the same sense of adventure as those who come on excursions from far away”.

As soon as Televisión Española gave the green light to the new Grand Prix, the production company contacted the 548 towns in Spain that meet the requirements: having a minimum of 5,000 and a maximum of 10,000 registered inhabitants. These are the same figures that were stipulated in 1995 for a simple reason. “If it’s less than 5,000, we run the risk of not having enough contestants,” explains executive producer Carlo Boserman. “If there are more than 10,000, they may feel less passion to compete. In small towns everyone knows each other, they are more attuned and they are more emotionally connected to their town pride. They have more sense of team.” Of those 548 villages, more than 100 applied to participate. “Then the elections happened and there was some change,” says Boserman.

In 1995, neither Tineo nor Los Montesinos would have qualified to participate. Tineo exceeded the maximum and Los Montesinos did not reach the minimum. “Eight years ago we had more than 13,000 inhabitants,” says the mayoress of Tineo. “But the closure of the mines carried out by the socialist government was a very hard blow for the council. Now we are 9,009 inhabitants. We hope that some company decides to settle in Tineo”.

Fernández has just entered the City Hall. In fact, it was the previous mayor who sent the request for the town to compete in the Grand Prix. She is the first mayor of the Popular Party that Tineo has in 20 years. With the advent of democracy, a local party called UCA (Peasant Unity) was formed, which held the mayoralty until 2001: the PP won, the UCA dissolved, several of its members joined the PSOE, and a vote of no confidence in 2003 placed the PSOE in the City Hall, where it remained for two decades until the victory of Montse Fernández on May 28.

The mayor of Los Montesinos, José Manuel Butrón, is a socialist. “I prefer not to know,” Fernández replies. The program ensures that there is parity of political signs in the municipalities that participate. Butrón has been in office for 32 years and has just been re-elected for his ninth legislature. Los Montesinos has 5,600 registered inhabitants, so it has entered the Grand Prix by the minimum thanks to its unprecedented growth in recent population: today it has 1,000 more inhabitants than five years ago and the average age has been rejuvenated. “We have the advantage that we are on the second line of the beach, just behind Torrevieja, and therefore the houses are not so expensive,” argues the mayor.

Both Fernández and Butrón see their participation in the Grand Prix as a showcase for their peoples. “Tineo is an unknown town even within Asturias,” laments its mayoress. “But let all of Spain know that it is a wonderful destination from April to November. We have the chosco, one of our sausages; gold panning, because there is a river with gold; and lorenzana butter. But we need the A63 road to be finished so that it reaches our town”. Faced with the possibility of promoting Los Montesinos, her mayor is less specific. “Let them see our camaraderie, our healthy youth and our sportsmanship. For nightlife, perhaps people go to Torrevieja, but we have grown a lot in sports entertainment. We have women’s soccer, swimming pools and tennis courts, ”she boasts.

Ramón García, during the recording of one of the programs of the new season of the ‘Grand Prix’ DAVID EXPOSITO

Empty Spain, a matter of national interest

“The idea of ​​showing deep Spain”, recalls the creator of the format Francesco Boserman, “arose because it represents the essence of the authentic Spain and that is understood and enjoyed by everyone”. From the cities the rural identity of the contestants of the Grand Prix as something exotic, nice and endearing. Today empty Spain is a matter of national interest and the new Grand Prix it acquires a social meaning: it will serve to show the whole country that the towns are full of life. And they take this opportunity very seriously. Jorge, the owner of the Vaqueiros Dance gym (“the vaqueiros are an ethnic group from here, from the mountains”, clarifies the mayoress of Tineo), organized classes, physical tests and exercise courses so that everyone could arrive in Madrid in top shape in case they had to compete. “Those from Los Montesinos have come more in the old fashioned way”, confirms Ramón García, “but Tineo has come to the Olympics. They fall, they throw themselves, they give everything”.

The next test is The nursery. They are tied. While the contestants get into position, someone shouts from the Tineo stands: “Come on, Estela, it’s in your hands!” Estela is too focused inside her giant baby costume to care about this pressure. The contestants refer to their rivals as “those from the other side” and it is nice to hear that expression, so corrupted during the last months of electoral campaigns, in such a harmless context. “It’s perfect that it opens just the day after the elections,” says Ramón García. “We will be a haven of peace after so much noise: two and a half hours of tranquility watching the Grand Prix with a beer.”

García introduces the contestants for the next round: Fran, from Los Montesinos (silence) and Omar, from Tineo (ovation). Will Omar be more popular in his town than Fran in hers? Or is it that Tineo’s stands are already unleashed? Between takes (while the operators assemble and dismantle the huge sets for each test) one tier chants the name of their town, the other chants theirs louder and a councilor approaches them to ask them to save all that energy for when the cameras are recording. It’s six in the afternoon and there are about six hours of recording left. “At ten o’clock I will go to the stands to bite them,” says Ramón García. “I tell them: ‘What’s wrong, are you tired? Don’t you have the balls to clap?’”.

Before the break for snack time (three words that arouse a bigger ovation than Omar), Ramón García announces what’s coming next. He solemnly opens his arms, slowly looks up at the sky and exclaims: “The hot potato!” It is not for less. The hot potato, on this set, is the Golden Fleece. It is an emblem of television from before, the one that all these workers are making so much effort to recreate.

Although there is no heifer, there are enough fetishes brought straight from 1995 to evoke the magic of that time: Ramón García, bowling, Belinda Washington. It’s as if, on this set, the last 30 years never happened. But they have happened. Thanks to mobile phones and the Internet, rural Spain does not live as isolated from the rest of the world as in 1995. “They come much more informed,” confirms Ramón García. “In that sense, their lives are no longer so different from those of city dwellers. And you would be amazed to see the videos they send. They are much more worked, edited and with effects and everything”.

But the timeless values ​​of the Grand Prix remain: camaraderie, sportsmanship, desire to excel. The pride of the town is above the political party of the mayor. And that’s the sentimental television that Grand Prix proposes to recover “You don’t have to be from a town to have a town,” says its presenter. “Everyone needs a town. A place to belong.”

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.