In the middle of the soybean and corn harvest, the two main crops in the country, the Rural Society criticized the exporting companies for paying for the sale of the grains.

The entity, in a letter addressed to its partners, reproached the non-compliance of the current agreement on the rules and uses of the grain trade by exporters to the detriment of agricultural producers, stores and cooperatives.

As specified in the letter of the entity chaired by Daniel Pelegrina, the rules and uses establish that, in the operations of compliant merchandise, whose quality is not in dispute, 100% of its price must be paid at the time of delivery.

“However, based on the quota system that they establish, exporters retain 2.5% of the value of the merchandise, which ends up paying a term of more than 30 days, at the exchange rate in force at the time of delivery. “, they raised from the ruralista union.

In this sense, from the Rural Society they maintained that, in times of volatility in the exchange rate and high inflation, means considerable losses for producerss.

Daniel Pelegrina., President of the Sociedad Rural Argentina.

“They are resources that end up in the hands of exporters, in practice constituting a new transfer of money from production to other links in the chain,” they reproached, focusing on the return of the tariff differential in the withholdings of the soy complex.

A source from the export sector clarified to Clarín that “for 20 years it has operated like this. Nothing changed“As he explained, 97.5% of the operation is paid in 72 hours and 2.5% is paid within 30 days after the quality analysis and adjustments are carried out.

“It is the only industry in Argentina that operates cash. The uses and customs that allow contractual conditions between the parties are met. In the last 3 years there are no records of complaints from producers about these contractual mechanisms. We are against positions that question the agreements between the parties, “he said.

Also in the letter from the Rural Society addressed to its partners, they emphasized the wheat purchase and sale contracts. “We are alarmed by the abuse of the clause in which they establish that the payment will be subject to quality analysis by the mill. This figure also contradicts customs and uses, since disputes regarding quality must be settled within the framework of the Arbitration Chamber, a body specifically created for this purpose, “they argued.

Along these lines, the entity led by Daniel Pelegrina remarked that it is common for there to be differences between the results of the quality analysis of the mills and those of the Chamber, when the standard must be set solely by the latter, as has always been the case.

“The abuse of this clause is an absurd imposition on the part of the milling industry that should be without effect immediately. It would also be appropriate for the arbitration chambers to publish their methods of analysis to avoid possible abuses by the industry,” they said. .

Faced with this criticism, Diego Cifarelli, President of the Argentine Federation of the Milling Industry (FAIM) responded in the first place to be surprised because these issues were made public when they were dealing with it indoors to try to solve them.

“In this particular issue it catches my attention because it is likely that some mill will put this clause but they can be counted on the fingers of one hand and here it is generalized and we already know that generalizations are hateful,” said the head of FAIM.

“It is a historical and exemplary sector in the rules and uses, being a pioneer in the creation. The SRA (for the Rural Society) will know why it took it out. I am available to attack the issue individually, identifying where the problem is,” he declared. .