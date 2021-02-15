The promoters of Oportunidades Rurales por Sayago: Domingo Martín, Francisco González and José Antonio de la Mano, in Almeida de Sayago.

The decadence that looms over rural areas is evident in their homes. They are paralyzed, frozen houses. Nobody visits them, but nobody wants to part with them. This stamp has caused that in Sayago (Zamora), a region where depopulation is a fact, a local initiative has been encouraged to collect those buildings condemned to abandonment. Once they know which ones are empty, they give them visibility for those who, fed up with the concrete esplanades where the coronavirus rages, want to return to the towns.

The idea works and has generated a real estate growth. The architects of the Rural Opportunities Platform by Sayago they visit up to 59 towns in 24 municipalities, and verify which houses are in disuse. Once they are collected, they help their owners to advertise them on social networks, with Facebook as a reef, or on digital platforms. They currently have 262 homes registered; Since January they have sold 44 and rented another 17. These are unprecedented figures for Spain that is bleeding to death. Only 10 of the 148 Zamorano municipalities have grown since 1950, a period in which the province lost 40% of its population. José Antonio de la Mano, one of the promoters of the idea, explains that many houses have been left empty due to a mix between the death of their owners, the exodus to the cities and disinterest. “They have been closed for several years or without activity, but they are doing very well,” he says.

The prices invite you to contemplate the rural adventure. The average price of homes does not reach 60,000 euros and there are several categories: from some perfectly ready to move into, to others in worse condition, but also cheaper, ideal to rehabilitate to the taste of the new owner. The telephones ring with calls from Valencia, the Canary Islands, Asturias and even from Cuba. De la Mano, a specialist in statistics, highlights the job opportunities: the demographic crisis will require more than 1,000 people in the coming years for those Zamora places, wastelands with the active population. Sayago’s job market is in the hospitality, agricultural or elderly care sectors. Looking into your pocket, he stresses, encourages being encouraged to undertake: renting great homes for about 200 euros allows you to save or invest in personal projects.

One of the new residents of the area is called Fran González, born in Murcia and living in Granada for the last 25 years. Now he looks 64 years old in Fermoselle (1,200 inhabitants, regional head of Sayago), delighted with his new life. His piggy bank also benefits: he pays 250 euros per month for a large case in the field, with two bedrooms, a kitchen and a living room, all large, in addition to a 4,000 square meter plot of land. González applauds that Fermoselle “is a town with a great will to do things” and that, after several months searching through repopulation portals, she chose Sayago in search of “quality of life and tranquility” with her cat. This artist, craftsman and handyman in general, remembers that there is only one electrician “for 30 or 40 towns” and invites more people to undertake the same path and bet on the province of Zamora, as there is employment and a good reception: “Los peoples need fresh ideas ”. The INE supports it: one out of every three Zamorans is over 65 years old.

The mayor of Fermoselle, José Manuel Pilo, is proud of the entrepreneurship of the platform, which the council has supplemented with an employment exchange. One of the great fortunes of this gradual repopulation has child protagonists: the school that once housed 300 children now has 30, but increasing thanks to new residents, such as a family from Barcelona that has brought their children and now runs a cabinet shop and funeral service.

This real estate movement is fostered thanks to people like Eva Lorenzo, 48, who has offered two houses: one in Zafara de Sayago (60 inhabitants), “very large” and available for 35,000 euros. Lorenzo admits that it would need some reform and that people from Asturias, Cáceres or Zamora have been interested in it. He also has another family property in Muga de Sayago (340 inhabitants), which only requires a thorough cleaning. Money is the least of it: “If someone wants to move in and renovate it, we won’t charge them while they do the work.” The case, he insists, is that those homes “of great sentimental value” do not end up sunk. Muga’s house is the old family butcher shop, loaded with memories, and for that very reason it should change hands: “I don’t want the houses of my predecessors to fall.” The housing bank, Lorenzo sentence, is good news: “You like to see people in the place where you grew up.”

The joy of Paola Labarba, 44, has reached Mámoles de Sayago (37 inhabitants). The Canarian, who commented before the trip that in the islands “it is cool” and she wears “a little cardigan”, will have to wrap herself up more in a Zamora that made her and her family fall in love. In fact, they spent their honeymoon traveling through Sayago in search of their new home: a flat with two bedrooms, living room, bathroom and kitchen for 180 euros of monthly rent. “We want to save with this low rent to buy a house,” says Labarba. Fuerteventura demanded 650 euros a month, plus a shopping basket made expensive by tourism, so the substantial difference will allow them to “look at the market” to know which labor suits to touch.

For the moment, her husband, an Argentine, is considering setting up a farm of purebred chickens, with sought-after eggs and feathers; she is a good cook but is in no rush to choose an occupation. Her 19-year-old daughter, Luz María, has taken on the move well: first she grumbled with that “are you going to put me in a town”, but the proximity to Salamanca encourages her to study psychology at university. The philosophy of the new neighbor of Mámoles sums up the reciprocal feeling of the region: “We want it to be good for us and for the people.”