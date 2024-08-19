Martin Luther said that the devil lives in our own house, and that he is (also) in the bread we eat and the water we drink. This is how Eduardo Galdeano quoted him in DevilishThe idea that Evil is rooted in the everyday is much more plausible (and frightening) than posing an exception in which evil is incarnated only after passing through a series of rituals coinciding with rare astrological phenomena. The fear that is inspired by waking up suddenly with a completely black finger, or finding a spider’s nest in a corner where there was nothing before is much greater than that inspired by any extraordinary event.

You probably know someone who has been turned into a superstitious person by a short circuit, two broken taps and a dismissal. You may have also witnessed that moment when several skeptical friends ended up participating in an energy cleansing of the house.

This type of fear, more literary than cinematic, and more everyday than festive, is the raw material from which is, for me, the best horror story I have read so far in the 21st century. It is called He carris and its author is Mariana Enriquez. It is included in her anthology The dangers of smoking in bed. Carrito, which has all of Enriquez’s virtues concentrated in a few pages, is a perfect example of the fears that come when things don’t go well. All the people I know who say they are “a bit of a witch” have miserable, if not unlivable, lives. Sufferers of inhospitable circumstances, they lock themselves in the promises of the stars, and in tiny promises of change that manifest themselves in the wind and in the song of the birds.

That life falling apart is the setting for the wonderful film When evil lurksas simple in its execution as it is effective in its result, which is now available to rent on platforms, months after its release in theaters. I recommend it to you whether you like horror or not, because it deals with people’s desperation, and madness as a response to the inexplicable. Very consistent with what we are experiencing around the world, and also with what (I understand) is happening in Argentina. The gafe, the mengue, the embichado, the incarnated, the bewitched… they are all names for the adversity that we do not understand. After the heartfelt recommendation, I only add that you will have to put the subtitles on. They are Argentines, yes, but from the interior. And may God catch you confessed.

