A pipe from the Canal de Isabel II has burst around half past two in the afternoon this Friday in the Toledo ring road, in the Arganzuela district of Madrid, and has created a large bag of water that has cascaded down the street from Soria. The water has caused traffic problems in several streets in the area, flooding in a National Police station and in the garage of a supermarket and the closure of three Madrid Metro stations, an Emergencies spokeswoman has reported. The fault has caused water cuts or low pressure in the districts of Arganzuela, Centro, Retiro and Puente de Vallecas during the first hours of the incident, but Canal de Isabel II has not quantified the exact number of those affected at the moment. The technicians from the public company have managed to stop the leak and are making the necessary repairs. Although some neighborhoods have recovered the supply, the areas closest to the repairs are still without water. The workers hope to have the incident resolved around 5:00 p.m. this Saturday. To alleviate its effects, containers with bottles of water are going to be placed at number 86 of the Ronda de Valencia at the disposal of the residents until the supply is restored. have reported on their website.

“The water has reached Paseo de las Acacias, but in that area it is not causing much of a problem,” a neighbor, who was in a nearby gym at the time of the event, has detailed to this newspaper, from whom he had to be evicted. because the light had gone. The firefighters, who have traveled to the area to remove the water that has leaked into a National Police station in Arganzuela, located at number 26 of the Toledo ring road, in front of the Casino de la Reina park, have already withdrawn of the place after draining all the liquid and ensuring that there are no more incidents. The office has run out of light and has had to suspend its activity until the current returns. A police spokeswoman reports that the people who were in the cell have been transferred to the central register of detainees, in Moratalaz, during the incident. The municipal police have restored traffic in the area, which has been cut off for four hours, according to reports from the Madrid emergency service.

The water has also affected a supermarket garage, where the intervention of firefighters has not been necessary, in underground galleries, through which gas and electricity pass, and in several subway stations, where the water has already disappeared. , details the spokesperson for Emergencies Madrid. Firefighters have not detected that it has caused problems in the galleries.

The Canal de Isabel II technicians have assigned four brigades and are in the area repairing the fault five hours after the incident. A Canal spokesman has detailed that it is a gallery break, that is, it is not on the surface nor is it easily accessible. “The rupture has been located in the junction area between a 300-mm diameter pipe and another 900-mm diameter one,” he detailed.

During the incident, which affected traffic on the Toledo ring road and Soria street, a lane has been set up for buses to circulate on the first route. Detentions occurred in the area “due to the intervention of emergency teams,” according to the Madrid Mobility Management Center. The metro stations that were affected are Acacias and Pirámides on line 5, where the service has already been normalized from 7:30 p.m. The stations were closed from a little before 15.00.

