The culés will strengthen once again in the summer market if it matters what the club’s results are this season. The culés aim to close at least 3 or 4 signings, one for each area of the field, there is talk of a central defender to cover Piqué, a containment midfielder to replace Busquets and a center forward to replace Depay and of course, the eternal race to get a trustworthy right back.
There are too many options for the Barcelona team to strengthen themselves in that area of the field, but there is a name that everyone within the club likes a lot, both the board of directors and Xavi’s coaching staff, he is a world champion in Russia 2018, Benjamin Pavard, who is a guarantee both in attack and defense, which makes him the number option for the Catalans for the right-back and it seems that Barcelona is also the player’s number option.
Pavard has informed the Bayern Munich board of directors that he will not renew his contract with the German team, for which reason, and with only one year of his current contract, it is a fact that the Germans will put him up for sale at a lower price. That is why, according to information from Kicker from Germany, the player’s agents have communicated with the Barcelona board of directors to put Benjamin’s name on the table, making it clear that the 26-year-old defender prioritizes the blaugrana.
