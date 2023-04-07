The runner Andrea Papi was still alive when he was attacked by the bear in the woods of Mount Peller, near the town of Caldes in Trentino. The first confirmations come from the autopsy on the 26-year-old’s body. The various wounds can therefore be traced back to the bear’s attack, thus excluding the hypothesis that the boy had been the victim of an accident while he was returning from his running excursion from Mount Peller to return home.

The juvenile would have met the animal after a blind bend. Papi, according to the latest reconstructions, would have also tried to defend himself with a stick, but the strength of the bear overwhelmed him. For the autopsy, the Trento prosecutor’s office has appointed three experts: a coroner, an animal DNA expert and a veterinarian. Genetic results on blood samples collected in the area where the boy was found are also expected within a couple of days. The animal that fatally attacked the young man could be Mj5, who allegedly attacked a hiker last month. Meanwhile, the authorization for the burial of the 26-year-old has been given.

WWF Italia, expressing its “closeness to the victim’s family”, underlines how in Trentino “in the last 20 years there have been 7 episodes of aggressive interaction between bears and people”, none of which had so far led “to lethal consequences for people”. According to the association, this is therefore the “first case of a fatal bear attack in Italy”.