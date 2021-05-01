Dozens of crews from all over Russia take part in the Nakhimov vintage car race, which started in Crimea. About this on Saturday, May 1, reported REN TV channel.

The participants of the event will travel through Sevastopol, Evpatoria, Balaklava and Alushta, and on the way will visit the largest wine-making enterprises of Crimea.

“Once they arrived here in vintage cars, we meet them at our classic enterprise. We have prepared for the season, we want to make up for lost time in winter. Therefore, our cellars are open, we are ready to receive, communicate and talk about all our new products, ”said Larisa Shimchuk, head of the Inkerman vintage wines plant.

Cars of the Soviet era restored by enthusiasts, such as Volga, Zhiguli, Pobeda and other vehicles, take part in the rally.

