Love is over between Paolo Bonolis and Sonia Bruganelli: even if those directly involved have denied the rumors with a recently published video that portrays them together in the pool, according to the weekly Oggi the couple is about to break up after 21 years of relationship due to a serious marriage crisis. In the column “Not everyone knows that”, the authors wanted to remind readers of an interview in which she Bruganelli admitted to living apart from her husband.

After publishing that video, Bonolis and Bruganelli no longer commented on the rumors about their private life, posting photos together in work contexts on social networks. Their silence sounds more like an admission of the crisis. “Those directly involved strongly deny, but it is undeniable that a possible separation would lead them to face a very complex legal process, for economic issues”, hypothesizes the weekly, regarding the reasons for the possible minimization of the imminent breakup. Other doubts about the story are fueled by the interview that Sonia Bruganelli should have given to Verissimo, skipped at the last minute for no apparent reason.