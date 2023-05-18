These days the rumor that Metal Gear Solid 3 would announce its remake has become quite strong, information that is now supported with the revelation of a new direct from PlayStation which will be done next week. However, there is the detail that said new version would be an exclusive, possibly leaving Xbox away from the equation.

However, the fans of this platform do not have all lost, because according to the insider known as jez cordensaid video game will not be permanent on the consoles of sony, since it is a temporary agreement. So maybe it will launch for playstation 5 and it stays there for about a year and then appears on the platforms Xbox in 2024.

It is worth noting that we are going through a renaissance of konamibecause in recent months they have launched interesting collections such as the one of the Ninja Turtlesas well as confirmation that the new version of Silent Hill 2 is in development. Yeah string is right with Metal Gear Solid 3, It is possible that the horror saga will go through the same thing.

If this video game became known, it would be a third edition of it, since we have the original, the remaster of ps3 and Xbox 360as well as the now lost game for Nintendo 3DS. However, there is talk of a version made from scratch that, like the remakes of Capcom with resident evihim, changing missions and part of the story.

Via: xbox podcast

Editor’s note: This rumor almost smacks of truth already, and the perfect setting for this is next week at the PlayStation event. We’ll see if everything turns out to be false in the following days.