Three years have passed since the next generation consoles were launched, and within that framework people have wondered if we will see more powerful versions of them in months. previously Microsoft has made it clear that they do not intend to do any kind of implementation of new hardware, but it seems that PlayStation is going another way.

It is said that an improved version of PS5 with the code name of Project Trinity It would be working at the moment, mentioning that the tests for some select users would be done in a few more months. In fact, third parties would be receiving Development Kits for November of this year.

The sources comment that playstation 5 pro will target improved and consistent FPS at 4K resolution, a new “performance mode” for 8K resolution, and accelerated ray tracing. Clearly, the processor will be much better compared to the FAT version, and it could be that the SSD is larger, since the current one does not even reach 1TB.

It has also been rumored that there will be a brand showcase in August, so it would be the ideal place to present the console, along with more features of the Project Q, since it is supposedly going to be released this year. However, the announcement of the special console edition of spider-man 2 seems to contradict the rumors.

Via: keytogaming

Editor’s note: It is too early to make a console of this type known, especially since many people have not yet moved to the new generation as is. Of course, it is not ruled out that they can make the revelation.