For some years there has been a fairly strong rumor regarding Square Enix, Well, it has been mentioned that there is a remake on the way final fantasy ixthis more than anything for a filtered list of games compatible with NVIDIA. And now, after the news was fading into oblivion, there seems to be a sudden resurgence.

The well-known Insider named as Jeff Grubb, has come out to reaffirm that this new version of the video game is under development, without giving so many details regarding the changes that would be made with the original version. The only thing that is pointed out is that it is in planning and there is not much more talk about a revelation in the short term.

Here is the podcast where the subject is discussed:

For now, releasing this title to pay tribute to the game that came out a little more than 20 years ago would be an idea that could not work, and that is due to the release of game number 16 and the second part of the remake of game 7. So , like konami the return of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eaterit is likely that Square Enix don’t say anything soon.

Meanwhile, you have to enjoy final fantasy 16 that he arrives June 22 to PS5.

Via: resetter

Editor’s note: The truth is that I would really like a remake of this game with graphics similar to those we saw in Dissidia. But all this is pure smoke, so we will have to wait years.