A rumor in a conservative society like that of Comoros, spread after the scandal over the real news of a lesbian marriage celebrated on a neighboring island, has ended up with two of its citizens in jail. The young women, aged 19 and 25, and amateur soccer players in a very traditional Islamic country, were arrested on the 4th after a man accused them of having tried to get married before a cadi, a religious magistrate, a fact that he himself has denied. Both remain in provisional prison, they have not found a lawyer to defend them and they face a possible sentence of two years in prison for maintaining an “unnatural” relationship.

The wedding that did take place and that sparked the rumor took place on May 25 on the island of Mayotte, a French overseas territory claimed by Comoros and with which the inhabitants maintain family and cultural ties. That day, a Comorian who had lived in Mayotte since she was a child was civilly married to another woman, in accordance with French laws. This news, published on social networks and local media, unleashed a storm in the neighboring Indian Ocean country, where homosexuality is taboo and not culturally tolerated. In fact, Comoros, an archipelago of three islands located opposite Mozambique, passed a law punishing same-sex relations in 1981, six years after achieving independence from France.

“It all started as a result of an argument that took place in a public square. We were talking about the Comorian woman’s marriage celebrated in Mayotte. It was at that moment when a man mentioned the names of two young girls, accusing them of wanting to get married,” declared a source from the town of 6,500 inhabitants where they live. This version was corroborated by another high-ranking judicial source. The accusation led to a police investigation and arrest, in a place where everyone knows each other, and whose names are omitted to protect the identity of the young women, who play on the local soccer team. It is a town located near the capital and where religious studies are taught.

The detainees lived together, acknowledges a relative of one of them. “But lately, reports suggested that they actually shared a love life. It is at that moment when we try to separate them, with difficulty,” she says. The aunt of one of them assures that no one in either family had previously noticed the slightest trace of a romantic relationship.

In Comoros, an African archipelago of 870,000 inhabitants in which Islam is the state religion, many members of the LGTB+ community live in hiding – especially lesbians, towards whom there is less tolerance – emphasizes Anloui Said Mohamed, president of the NGO Afriyan, which provides protection kits to non-heterosexual and HIV-positive people. Comoros is one of the 31 African States that criminalizes same-sex relationships, at a time of decline in sexual freedom rights, with countries like Uganda, which even contemplate the death penalty and life imprisonment for offenders.

Many members of the LGTB+ community live in hiding, especially lesbians, towards whom there is less tolerance Anloui Said Mohamed, president of the NGO Afriyan

A week before the girls’ arrest, the aunt explains, “the villagers threatened to take social measures against the two families if the relationship was true,” in reference to practices ranging from ostracism—exclusion from cultural ceremonies — for a period, accompanied by a financial fine, until exile. These are common measures in Comoros for committing transgressions or for carrying out acts that, it is understood, tarnish the image of the town.

After four days in police custody, the young women appeared before the court in the capital, Moroni, on the 8th. After being presented before the judge, the prosecutor, Ali Mohamed Djounaid, confirmed through a press release that they would enter prison. preventive in the main prison of the country, located in Grande Comore, one of the three islands that make up it, and where the capital is located. According to the judge’s order consulted by this newspaper, the accusation is: “Act of a sexual nature contrary to good customs and against nature.”

The prosecutor added that, contrary to what is circulating, the two detainees never appeared before a religious person to get married. In Islam, to join religiously you must appear before a qadi, a magistrate whose mission is to judge religious matters such as marriages, inheritances, among others. The gendarmerie went to the cadi of the girls’ town, according to a relative, and he denied having received them. To justify the accusation, the prosecutor declared that there were elements that demonstrated that a romantic relationship existed between the two for two years.

The town’s residents threatened to take social measures against the two families if the relationship was true. An aunt of the detainees

If convicted, the young women face two years in prison with a fine of 600 euros, according to article 300 of the Penal Code. French-Comorian lawyer Maliza Said Soilihi explains that this notion of an act contrary to morality is not explicitly defined in the legislation and can, therefore, be subject to different interpretations. But 18 days after their arrest, the young women have not yet seen a lawyer, since the families have not found one, given the sensitivity of the case and their limited economic capacity, and in the country there is no public defender. . “We are working on it. Only a cousin sends them food in prison. But no one has met them,” says an uncle of the family. The Comorian feminist association Bora has launched a crowdfunding campaign to pay for the legal defense of young women.

“I know a lot of gays, trans people and lesbians. But being in a Muslim country, they hide for fear of society’s judgments. Personally, they have never insulted me, my family knows who I am,” says Hasan (not his real name), a 28-year-old gay man from Comoros. However, not everyone can say the same. Since this case broke out, hate messages have appeared on social media. And in a recent statement, the Grand Mufti of the Republic (highest religious authority in the country), Aboubacar Said Abdillahi Djamalilaili, congratulated himself on the imprisonment of the young women: “I hope this serves as a lesson and dissuades others from wanting to carry out such practices.” ”.

You can follow Future Planet in x, Facebook, instagram and TikTok and subscribe here to our newsletter.