3goo And Dimps Corporation they announce THE RUMBLE FISH+improved version of the fighting game THE RUMBLE FISH. The next one will come December 20th on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switchto then also reach up PC through Steam at the end of 2023.

This version of the game will have an online component featuring rollback netcode and an in-depth training mode that will allow you to record CPU inputs and repeat them for practice. Let’s see the story trailer of the title below.

THE RUMBLE FISH+ – Story trailer

Source: 3goo Street Gematsu