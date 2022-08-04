After the announcement a few weeks ago comes the confirmation that The Rumble Fish 2 will arrive digitally on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch And PC. The announcement comes from the developer Dimps and from the editor 3goowhich also confirmed the English, Japanese, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, German, French, Chinese and Korean languages.

Here is an overview of the title offered by 3goo.

As a faithful port of the original game developed for the Atomiswave arcade platform in 2005, The Rumble Fish 2 features the 2D fighting that made arcade games dear to so many gamers over 15 years ago. This includes an eclectic cast of characters armed with wild and eye-catching techniques whose graphics are powered by the game’s unique “Smooth Model Animation” system, which allows for gorgeous 2D sprite animations.

The Rumble Fish 2 will also bring a number of new improvements and features aimed at hardcore fighting game fans. In addition to a widescreen 16: 9 format that modernizes the game’s beautiful graphics and animation, players can hone their skills in the all-new Practice mode before testing their mettle against rivals from around the world in online player-versus-player battles. based on netcode rollback: a feature considered absolutely essential by the best fighting game players. Practice mode will allow customization of the AI ​​and indicators for a better learning experience. Avid fans can also expect to enjoy a smattering of character graphics, music, behind-the-scenes production materials and more in the all-new Gallery mode.

The president of 3goo Nicolas Di Costanzo has released some statements in which he promises that the experience gained over the years by the developers will bring the fighting game to a new light, with a fresh and strategic gameplay able to introduce even the newcomers to the genre to combat.

Source: 3goo, Dimps Street Gematsu