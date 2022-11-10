Dimps And 3goo have launched a new trailer for THE RUMBLE FISH 2 dedicated to the cast of the 13 playable characters contained within the fighting title.

So let’s get acquainted with Zen, Lud, Aran, Mito, Orville, Typhon, Kaya, Hikari, Bazoo, Viren, Boyd, Sheryl and Garnetrediscovering the new version of the fighting game scheduled for the next one December 8 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC (via Steam).

The title will also be available in a Collector’s Edition which will also include the first chapter of the series.

UPDATE (10/11 at 14:42) – The software house has announced that from today they are open the pre-orders of the Nintendo Switch version of the game. You can purchase the game via Nintendo eShop at the introductory price of € 29.99.

THE RUMBLE FISH 2 – Characters trailer

Source: 3goo, Dimps Corporation