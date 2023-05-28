They are few, but they can mark a before and after. The judgments that are pronounced on the so-called “reparative” compensation, which seeks to restore the damage caused to a worker by an unfair dismissal, are beginning to be invoked by lawyers to obtain additional compensation to that established by law. Although there were already some rulings from the social courts that granted it when the assessed compensation was “meager” and there was “clear illegality, fraud of law or abuse of rights” in the business decision, they encountered resistance from the higher courts of Justice (TSJ), which ended up applying the maximum limits set by the legislator. The accolade has come from the hand of the TSJ of Catalonia, which at the end of January issued a pioneering sentence.

The resolution, for which magistrate Felipe Soler was a speaker, considered that the legal compensation assessed for a worker, less than 1,000 euros, was “insignificant” and did not compensate “the damage caused by the loss of the job” nor did it have ” deterrent effect for the company”. The employee, who had been permanent at a Barcelona mobility company since the end of 2019, was fired for economic and productive reasons after the outbreak of the pandemic, which prevented her from taking advantage of the ERTE that began a few days later.

“There is no doubt that the plaintiff, if the company had not acted abusively, covered by the minimum cost that her dismissal entailed due to her short seniority in the company, had a certain and real expectation of having been included in the imminent ERTE processed by force majeure, with which it would have been possible to take advantage of the extraordinary measures on unemployment protection, with recognition of the benefit even without the necessary minimum contributions for it, ”underlines the sentence by setting an additional compensation of 3,500 euros.

Paradigm shift

This type of “restorative” compensation sheds light on a paradigm shift in labor law, where assessed compensation is governed, calculated based on objective criteria, such as salary or years of service, and subject to maximum limits. Dispensing for its determination of other parameters, such as the earnings that the worker stops obtaining as a result of the termination of the contract or the damage suffered by his assets, the prevailing model allows the employer to terminate the employment relationship unilaterally at any time, knowing exactly what the cost of unfairly dismissing an employee will be.

However, in recent years, an increasing number of judges have been granting compensation that is higher than that legally established, putting an end to what they have described as “excessive exercise of the right to dismiss”, especially when it comes to employees with little seniority. As the social magistrate Carlos Javier Galán explains, for this they value “the damages and losses that are accredited by the worker”, as long as “they are not covered with the compensation assessed in the Workers’ Statute”.

Judgments are often based on Article 24 of the Revised European Social Charter, which recognizes “the right of workers dismissed without valid reason to adequate compensation or other appropriate reparation”. This 1996 instrument, which expands the rights that must be given in labor relations, after being ratified by Spain, entered into force on July 1, 2021. Likewise, they apply article 10 of Convention 158 of the International Labor Organization on the termination of the employment relationship at the initiative of the employer.

However, these additional compensations are not without controversy. The possible increase in legal uncertainty is the main obstacle they face. “If the judicial bodies set them at their discretion, they will give rise to legal uncertainty. And that insecurity is not positive for anyone, but especially for companies, which need certainty scenarios”, warns the magistrate. In his opinion, “the legislator should review the regulation of dismissal in Spain and adapt it to the criteria of the international treaties that the State has signed, endowing it with objectivity and not leaving it to the discretion of each judge.”

An opinion that is also shared by Enrique Ceca, managing partner of the Labor area of ​​the Ceca Magán Abogados law firm. “This new interpretation made by the courts denatures the objectivity of the calculation of the severance pay, so that, inevitably, uncertainty will arise in companies since they cannot know in advance and exactly the final compensation amount”, he argues. In addition to legal uncertainty, another of the misgivings that “reparative” compensation arouses is related to the possible “increase in litigation.” According to Clara Mañoso, a partner in the Labor department of the Araoz & Rueda law firm, as “this compensation model means transferring to the worker the obligation to prove the damage caused” by the termination of the contract, the final cost of the dismissal usually materializes “after a long Judicial process”.

Despite this, Luis Aguilar, counsel of the Labor area of ​​the international firm Eversheds Sutherland, detects more and more cases in which dismissed workers request them “for strategic and negotiation purposes”, although he also expresses his bewilderment due to the legal uncertainty that the granting of this type of leave entails. compensations. However, until the Supreme Court rules on the matter, “if the severance pay does not really compensate the worker” for the loss of employment, Mañoso’s recommendation is to “request that additional severance pay since the dismissed person has nothing more to lose.”

lower costs The “reparative” compensation is linked to the cost of dismissal in Spain, which was left out of the 2021 labor reform. Currently, the compensation for unfair dismissal of the PP Government of 2012 is still in force, which reduced it from 45 days per year worked to 33, with a maximum of 24 monthly payments. Since 1977, when it was 60 days of salary per year of service, it has experienced a notable decline. Currently, the European Committee of Social Rights must resolve a claim by the UGT and CC OO, who argue that the dismissal is not sufficiently “dissuasive” or “compensatory”. What it rules will influence the compensation.

